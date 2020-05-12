Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

NYSE SNAP opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,477,304 shares of company stock worth $118,519,378 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

