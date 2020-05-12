Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Mar City (LON:MAR) Share Price

News headlines about Mar City (LON:MAR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Mar City’s ranking:

Get Mar City alerts:

Mar City Company Profile

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mar City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mar City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.