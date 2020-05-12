Sony (SNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sony to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

SNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

