Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

SWX stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

