State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 23,240 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

