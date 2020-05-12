State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,961 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.