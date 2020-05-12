State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after acquiring an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

