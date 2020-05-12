State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Insiders bought 247,223 shares of company stock valued at $115,141,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $348.96 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

