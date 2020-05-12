State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.72 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

