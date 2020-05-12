State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

