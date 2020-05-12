State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.97 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.