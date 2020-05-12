State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.08 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

NYSE PH opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.31. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

