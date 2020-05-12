State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.04 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AMETEK worth $23,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

