State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.36 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after acquiring an additional 485,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,400 shares of company stock worth $21,784,272. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.