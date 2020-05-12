State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.73 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,001,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,886. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. China International Capital reduced their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.