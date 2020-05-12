State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $207,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 889,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 528,808 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Fortive by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,823,000 after acquiring an additional 488,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,373,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,926,000 after acquiring an additional 389,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

