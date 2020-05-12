State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.