State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,028 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cintas worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

