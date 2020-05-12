State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 519,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of HIG opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

