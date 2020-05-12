State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,721 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 644,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

