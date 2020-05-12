State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,961 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Republic Services worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.