State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,014 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

