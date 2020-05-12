State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,006 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

