State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 851 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Align Technology worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.