State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of VF worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in VF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in VF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 34,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.