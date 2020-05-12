Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:STXS opened at $3.91 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

