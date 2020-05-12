Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

