Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,948 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 76.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 373,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Home Depot by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 86,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Home Depot stock opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

