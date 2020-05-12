Stuart Olson (SOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.30 million.

TSE SOX opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Stuart Olson has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOX shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Stuart Olson from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

