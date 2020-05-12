SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE JELD opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

