SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.56 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,706.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

