SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Venator Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.