SunTrust Banks Comments on Scientific Games Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGMS. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

