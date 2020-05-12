SunTrust Banks Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $70.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.