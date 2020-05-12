SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). SVB Leerink has a “Positive” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $124.08 on Monday. Nevro has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

