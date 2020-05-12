SVB Leerink Comments on Quanterix Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanterix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.80. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $176,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $45,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,281 shares of company stock worth $1,840,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $9,693,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

