SVB Leerink Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $136.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.51.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

