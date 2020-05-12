TCW Group Inc. Acquires 11,673 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

