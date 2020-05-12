TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Beazer Homes USA worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 14.12 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

