TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

DOV stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.