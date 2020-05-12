TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arcosa worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arcosa by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

