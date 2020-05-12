TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Arco Platform worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $178,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arco Platform by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $4,213,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCE opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -930.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. BidaskClub raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

