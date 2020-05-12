TCW Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

NYSE:APH opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.