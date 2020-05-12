TCW Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

