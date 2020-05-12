TCW Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 297.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.