TCW Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137,492 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SXC opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.84. SunCoke Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

