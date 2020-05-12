TCW Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 121,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of ARCC opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

