TCW Group Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,573 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Commscope worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth $415,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth $641,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Commscope by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commscope by 24.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commscope from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

COMM opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

