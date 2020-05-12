TCW Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

