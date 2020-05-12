TCW Group Inc. Invests $911,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Seritage Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.